5,311 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in APA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 254,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 664,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,854. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

