7Pixels Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,862.56 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $61.34 million and $29,862.56 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00016144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00424364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.68 or 0.28944885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00467213 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.57640095 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,218.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

