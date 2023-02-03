823 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Insider Activity

PSA stock traded down $6.85 on Friday, reaching $304.61. 39,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.29 and a 200-day moving average of $305.13. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

