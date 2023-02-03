879 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $360.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $452.51.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.