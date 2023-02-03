8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.34.

EGHT stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

