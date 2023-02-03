8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Increased to $5.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.40 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

8X8 Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.