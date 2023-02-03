908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 4,049 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MASS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 129,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,907. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 80,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 908 Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

