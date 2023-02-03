908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 4,049 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
908 Devices Price Performance
MASS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 129,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,907. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 908 Devices (MASS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.