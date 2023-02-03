A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.