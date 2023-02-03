AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,814. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

