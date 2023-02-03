ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.65 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $9,478.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00221981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018651 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,872.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

