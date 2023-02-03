Accredited Investors Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 163.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of BHG opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

