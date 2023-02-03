Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,405.04

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $103,405.04 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

