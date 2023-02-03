adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 0.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €148.16 ($161.04) and last traded at €147.58 ($160.41). 397,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €147.38 ($160.20).

adidas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is €132.15 and its 200-day moving average is €136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

