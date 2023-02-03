adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 0.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €148.16 ($161.04) and last traded at €147.58 ($160.41). 397,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €147.38 ($160.20).
adidas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is €132.15 and its 200-day moving average is €136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.