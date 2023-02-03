Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Tops $405,797.35

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.46 million and approximately $405,797.35 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009656 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

