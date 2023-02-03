Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of WMS traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 312.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

