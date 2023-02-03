Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

