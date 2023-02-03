Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $654,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $173.18. 78,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

