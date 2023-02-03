Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.78. 6,824,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

