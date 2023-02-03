Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,751. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average is $329.32.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,239. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

