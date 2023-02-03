Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.99. 1,065,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

