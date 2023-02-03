Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,512.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

