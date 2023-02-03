Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.