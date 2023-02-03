Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF remained flat at $36.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.