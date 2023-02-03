AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.65

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 44594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGF.B. Barclays lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$574.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

