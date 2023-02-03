Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Agilysys worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $1,203,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $202,670.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.55 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

