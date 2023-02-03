Aion Market Capitalization Hits $16.58 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Aion has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $963,775.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00229256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00097769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00059915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

