Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $71,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,363. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.21.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

