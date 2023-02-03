Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Performance

AIXA stock opened at €28.03 ($30.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of €32.21 ($35.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.