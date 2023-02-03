Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.58.

NYSE:AA opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

