Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
AA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.58.
Alcoa Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:AA opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.
Insider Activity at Alcoa
In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.
Institutional Trading of Alcoa
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.