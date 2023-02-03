Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

