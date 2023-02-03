Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 6%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 11,933,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 21,858,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,900,000 ($6,051,624.06).

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

