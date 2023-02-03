Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 21.2 %
ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
