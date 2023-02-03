Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

