Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,104. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.