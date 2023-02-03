Alpha Omega Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 33,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.89%.

