Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. 44,574,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 891.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

