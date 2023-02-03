Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,784,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,828,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,484,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,724,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889,888 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.