Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,683,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,867,793. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $222,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 891.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,904.6% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

