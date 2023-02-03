AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Draganfly Stock Up 10.3 %

DPRO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 240,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Draganfly Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Draganfly

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Draganfly from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

