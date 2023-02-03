AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 218,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

TCRR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

