AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,756 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $129.84. 251,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

