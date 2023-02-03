AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 238,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

