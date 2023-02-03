AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 536,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,182. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.