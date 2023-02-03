AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

NYSE COP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.74. 1,736,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

