AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

EXR traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $161.26. 99,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,374. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

