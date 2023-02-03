AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,340. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

