Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys 285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.58. 1,387,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,928. The company has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.46 and a 200 day moving average of $304.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

