Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $138,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,883,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 523,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,707. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

