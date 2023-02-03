Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.4% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $172.41. 529,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

