Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £149,265.60 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 155,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £149,265.60 ($184,346.80).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($592,812.15).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 97.10 ($1.20) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.84. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.20 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £674.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3,236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

