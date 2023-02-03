Alta Equipment Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $17.19 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

